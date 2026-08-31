E'LAST Announces Disbandment

The group E’LAST is concluding their activities after six years since their debut.

On August 31, E’LAST’s agency E Entertainment released an official statement titled “Announcement Regarding the Termination of E’LAST’s Exclusive Contracts” through the group’s official channels.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is E Entertainment. After taking sufficient time for in-depth conversations and repeated discussions regarding their past activities and future direction, the agency and E’LAST have mutually agreed to terminate the exclusive contracts of Rano, Baekgyeul, Romin, Won Hyuk, Wonjun, and Yejun, effective August 31, 2026. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the precious time and memories we have built together, and we sincerely thank everyone who has supported the artists throughout their journey. We will cherish every moment we spent together and sincerely cheer for their new beginnings and future endeavors. We would like to thank you once again for the love and support you have shown E’LAST, and we ask for your continued warm interest and encouragement for them moving forward. Thank you.

Following the announcement, members Won Hyuk, Baekgyeul, and Wonjun also posted letters on their personal Instagram accounts.

In Won Hyuk’s post, he wrote, “I am sorry that I could not protect the team. Moving forward, I will continue to refine and polish my craft as both a musical actor and a singer, and I will never stop working hard to stand before you all again.”

Baekgyeul also confirmed the disbandment by sharing, “Although my time as a member of E’LAST ends here, as human Baek Sun Woo, I want to continue to be with ELRINGs (E’LAST’s official fan club name) in the future.”

Wonjun shared, “As I told ELRINGs, even if not as ‘idol Wonjun’ anymore, I am planning opportunities to always stand on stage and to communicate and meet with ELRINGs more frequently in the future.”

E’LAST debuted as an eight-member group in June 2020 with the mini album “Day Dream.” Following the departures of Seungyeop and Choi In—whose contracts ended in 2025 and 2026, respectively—the group has continued its activities as a six-member group.

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