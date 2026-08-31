Watch: Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And Park Sung Woong Head To Battle In Upcoming Historical Drama 'The Great King Munmu'

Upcoming drama “The Great King Munmu” has released a new teaser!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The newly released teaser opens with Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook), Silla’s 30th king, on a battlefield plunged into darkness by a total solar eclipse. He recalls conversations with Silla’s famed general Kim Yu Sin (Park Sung Woong) and his father, Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), the 29th king of Silla. Kim Yu Shin’s question, “Where does your will lead you?” and Kim Chun Chu’s question, “Have you made up your mind?” intensify the deep inner turmoil of Kim Pom Min, both as a man and as a monarch.

The teaser then introduces Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk), the war god of Goguryeo and a ruthless dictator. In one scene, he exudes a powerful aura as he asks, “Can’t you hear the sound of war?”

The teaser then offers a glimpse of the devastating war. In one scene, a massive procession of soldiers is seen marching across a wasteland, while in another, General Kim Yu Sin and Yeon Gaesomun are seen heading into battle.

In one scene, as Kim Pom Min gazes upon a blood-soaked battlefield, he murmurs to himself, “The desires and grudges of everyone became a raging fire and began driving the Three Kingdoms into the flames.” Watching the conflicting fates of countless people who risk their lives fighting for their countries, Kim Pom Min tightens his grip on the sword in his hand. His determined gaze reveals his unwavering resolve to protect his nation.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Great King Munmu” is slated to premiere in November. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” on Viki:

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Also check out Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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