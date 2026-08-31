KickFlip Confirmed To Make October Comeback

It’s official: KickFlip is gearing up for a comeback!

On August 31, OSEN reported that KickFlip is currently preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing new music in October.

In response to the report, JYP Entertainment confirmed, “KickFlip is working on new music with the goal of making a comeback in October.”

This will mark KickFlip’s first comeback in approximately six months since the release of their fourth mini album “My First Kick” in April.

Are you excited for KickFlip’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)