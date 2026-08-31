Kim Yo Han, Leeteuk, And More Must Put Their Faith In Their Teammates In “ALL or NOTHING”

The six members of “ALL or NOTHING” will face off in an individual battle in the upcoming episode!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

The members will compete in their final battle for status on Giftun Island, located in the Red Sea. This mission, titled “Conversation With the Ancients,” requires the members to search around the sprawling resort for hidden Egyptian hieroglyphics and combine them to form a word. They must then find the object represented by that word, with those who locate it first gaining an advantage.

Unlike previous missions, this round is an individual competition. Only two of the six members will ultimately earn the title of “prince.” Due to this, the members’ relationship also shifts between cooperation and competition depending on the situation. Although they may temporarily team up to find clues, they must ultimately beat one another to the finish. At one point, some even attempt to snatch clues that other members worked hard to find, adding to the tension of the individual battle.

Before the final battle for status begins, the six members will also take part in a game called “Infinite Trust” to test their teamwork. Shindong, Kim Yo Han, and DAWN will form one team, while Leeteuk, Johnny, and Jisung will team up for a competition with cup noodles on the line.

As its name suggests, “Infinite Trust” requires the members to literally put their bodies in each other’s hands to succeed. As they try to move while trusting one another, they make a series of unexpected moves and hilarious mistakes, reportedly even making the production staff burst into laughter.

Episode 6 of “ALL or NOTHING” airs August 31 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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