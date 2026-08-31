Lee Hyun Kyun Targets Ryu Seung Ryong While Park Myung Hoon Comes To His Aid In “Portrait Of A Family”

“Portrait of a Family” has unveiled new stills of Lee Hyun Kyun’s and Park Myung Hoon’s characters!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

Lee Hyun Kyun plays Choi Wook, a reporter who has been locked in a bitter feud with Jung Gu and Nam Mi for years. Choi Wook is the reporter who brought down Jung Gu eight years ago after breaking an exclusive story about him. Even now, he continues to threaten Jung Gu’s family.

With his sharp gaze and chilling presence, Lee Hyun Kyun will bring out Choi Wook’s ruthless side, further intensifying the long-standing feud between the reporter and Jung Gu and Nam Mi.

Park Myung Hoon plays Wang Byun, a lawyer and a longtime fan of Jung Gu, who was a former baseball star. His devotion to Jung Gu is so great that he would even follow him to away games. At Jung Gu’s request, Wang Byun goes to the police station to help Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju, who has been arrested as a suspect in the death of her friend.

“Portrait of a Family” is set to premiere on September 2.

In the meantime, watch Park Myung Hoon in the film “The Night Owl” below:

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