7 New K-Dramas To Watch In September 2026

Get ready to welcome fall with a new batch of K-dramas to check out!

Here are K-drama premieres to look out for this month:

“Made in Korea 2”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아 시즌2”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il, Roh Jae Won

Premiere Date: September 9

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. KST on Disney+

Season 1 of “Made in Korea” portrayed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s. Set nine years later, Season 2 follows Baek Ki Tae now at the peak of power.

Korean Title: “로또 1등도 출근합니다”

Cast: Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, Oh Dae Hwan

Premiere Date: September 10

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN (pre-released Thursdays at 8 p.m. KST, available on Viki)

“The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead, and he returns to work with a completely different outlook on life.

Watch “The Ordinary Jackpot”:

Watch Now

“A Love Other Than Yours”

Korean Title: “너 말고 다른 연애”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn, Jo Aram

Premiere Date: September 12

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST on KBS2

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple in their 10th year of dating, as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

“The Scandal”

Korean Title: “스캔들”

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana

Premiere Date: September 18

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional skills far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon, as well as young widow Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deceit.

Korean Title: “너에게 다이브”

Cast: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, Moon Seung You

Premiere Date: September 26

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on Channel A, available on Viki

“Dive into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance about top actress Yoon Ha Na (Bona) who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru’s (Jang Se Hyuk), travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

Watch “Dive Into You”:

Watch Now

“Mission: Mompossible”

Korean Title: “엄마가 미쳤어요”

Cast: Jung Min Ah, Dong Ha, Kim Hee Jung, Kang Kyung Hun

Premiere Date: September 28

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 8:30 p.m. KST on KBS1

“Mission: Mompossible” is a drama about Jo Mi Mi (Kim Hee Jung), a mom who has always sacrificed everything for her family, and Jeon Jin Hee (Kang Kyung Hun), a mom who has lived solely for herself, and the entangled lives of their children.

“Boy, With Caution”

Korean Title: “소년, 주의”

Cast: Ryu Se Il, Hah Jung Hoon

Premiere Date: September 30

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays at 12 p.m. KST

“Boy, With Caution” is a BL romance drama that tells the story of substitute teacher Jang Ki Woo (Ryu Se Il) who has lost his dream and 21-year-old high school student Lee Hyun Jae (Hah Jung Hoon) as they meet at school and find themselves drawn to each other.

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you’re watching in September!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.