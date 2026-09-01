Jung Hae In And Shin Sae Kyeong Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

Jung Hae In and Shin Sae Kyeong will team up for the first time in a new romance drama!

On September 1, TVING announced the casting of Jung Hae In and Shin Sae Kyeong for their upcoming drama “Love Virus” (literal title).

“Love Virus” is a romance drama that tells the story of a couple in their ninth year together—who were each other’s first love—as they decide to take a “break time” to meet other people before marriage in order to ensure they have no lingering regrets about missing out on other romantic experiences.

Jung Hae In plays Ha Do Woon, a capable lawyer and the long-time boyfriend of Kang Chae Rin. As the only son of a wealthy family, Ha Do Woon is a character who possesses not only good looks and professional ability but also athletic talent, and he is the type of person who always achieves whatever goal he sets for himself.

Shin Sae Kyeong takes on the role of Kang Chae Rin, a dentist who has been dating Ha Do Woon for nine years. She has been in the spotlight for her stunning looks since her school days and has lived a life that lacks nothing in terms of career, romance, and work-life balance. However, she has recently begun to feel skeptical about her life, which has followed only one path thus far.

In the drama, the two, who had naturally been considering marriage, make an unexpected choice. Because they have only ever dated each other, they decide to freely meet other people for a set period to prevent any curiosity or regrets about other partners from arising after they tie the knot. The core of the story will focus on the changes Ha Do Woon and Kang Chae Rin undergo after spending nine years in a familiar and comfortable relationship and then navigating this “break time.”

“Love Virus,” which marks Jung Hae In and Shin Sae Kyeong’s first project together, is slated to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind”:

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Also check out Shin Sae Kyeong in “The Bride of Habaek”:

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