Ahn Eun Jin Talks About Why She Chose To Star In “A Love Other Than Yours” And Chemistry With Seo Kang Jun

Ahn Eun Jin has shared her thoughts on the upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Explaining why she chose “A Love Other Than Yours,” Ahn Eun Jin said, “It is not a beautiful fairy tale but a story about realistic dating, love, and growth that explores the inner lives of people that anyone can relate to regardless of generation or era. In many romance dramas, we often see love that makes beautiful and right choices, but this drama is different. It delves into the emotions that you absolutely never want to be discovered in detail.”

Regarding her chemistry with Seo Kang Jun, she remarked, “I thought it would only be convincing if there wasn’t even the slightest awkwardness between the two characters. So we did a lot of group readings before filming, and we also made an effort to get to know each other on a personal level and become comfortable with each other.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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