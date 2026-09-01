Yoo Hae Jin, Yim Si Wan, Kim So Hyun, And Lee Moo Saeng Confirmed For New Occult Film

Yoo Hae Jin, Yim Si Wan, Kim So Hyun, and Lee Moo Saeng will be starring together in the new occult film “Modup” (literal title).

On September 1, Showbox announced that filming for the occult mystery film “Modup” will begin this September, along with the casting of Yoo Hae Jin, Yim Si Wan, Kim So Hyun, and Lee Moo Saeng.

Set in the 1960s on a remote island that had long been abandoned, “Modup” tells the story of people whose lives are entangled like an unsolvable knot.

The film will be directed by Park Jong Hyun, who has built solid on-set experience working in the directing department on works such as “A Normal Family” and “Broker.” Director Kang Yoon Sung, who directed “Big Bet” and “Low Life,” will also participate in the production.

Yoo Hae Jin plays Lee Do, the village chief of a fishing community. Lee Do is a character who protects the fishing village and keeps watch over the isolated island. Yoo Hae Jin remarked, “We’ll be starting filming together in September when the weather starts to cool down. I hope we can wrap up filming safely. I’ll do my best to create a great work.”

Yim Si Wan takes on the role of Lee Do’s son Sang Gun. Sang Gun is someone who charges straight ahead once he sets his mind on something. At Seon Ok’s (Kim So Hyun) request, he heads to the remote island despite his father’s opposition.

Kim So Hyun, who is set to return to the big screen for the first time in about 10 years, plays Seon Ok, a woman who travels to the remote island in search of treatment for an illness with an unknown cause. She draws Lee Do and Sang Gun into a series of unpredictable events.

Lee Moo Saeng stars as Seon Ok’s father Gu Taek. Gu Taek sets out for the remote island as a last hope to save his daughter, who is suffering from strange symptoms.

Director Park Jong Hyun expressed his anticipation for his directorial debut, saying, “I am thrilled and excited to think about making my first film with such wonderful actors and a reliable staff. Above all, I hope everyone can complete the filming safely and without any problems. I look forward to working with you all.”

“Modup” will start filming this September. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

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Also check out Kim So Hyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

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