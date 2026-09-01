Yeonwoo Shakes Up Kim Hye Jun And Kang Hoon’s Relationship In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Kang Ha Gi pursued a collaboration with HAN, a globally renowned fashion brand, in order to stand up to SE Trading, which had repeatedly stolen Appello’s business ideas and brands. He even formed a dedicated team and devoted considerable effort to the project, but an unexpected situation arose when it was revealed that HAN’s representative was none other than his first love, Han Jeong Yeon (Yeonwoo).

Han Jeong Yeon was the first love whom both Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan had fallen for in the past. With Han Jeong Yeon now emerging as an unexpected variable between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, who have only just started dating, the three are set to find themselves caught in a precarious situation.

To make matters worse, Han Jeong Yeon had previously been asked by Lee Chan to try to shake up Kang Ha Gi. As the CEO of HAN, she naturally spends more and more time with Kang Ha Gi, eventually leading to the very conflict Nam Da Reum had feared. How will Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, who have only just begun their relationship, navigate this crisis?

The newly released stills capture an unusual atmosphere between the three characters. Nam Da Reum, who appears to be conscious of Han Jeong Yeon, is wearing a noticeably more tense expression than usual. Even while being held in Kang Ha Gi’s arms, she cannot hide her troubled expression, raising questions about what has happened between them.

In the next still, Han Jeong Yeon is looking at Nam Da Reum with an inscrutable expression. How will Nam Da Reum react as she watches her boyfriend Kang Ha Gi together with his first love Han Jeong Yeon? And how far will Jeong Yeon’s arrival shake up the relationship between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum?

Episode 10 of “My Bias, My Boss” airs on September 1 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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