Kim Geum Soon And Han Ji Eun Serve Up Warmth And Sass At Han So Hee’s Company In “The Intern”

The upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new character stills of Kim Geum Soon and Han Ji Eun!

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” tells the story of an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins WOO22, a company led by Sun Woo (Han So Hee), a workaholic CEO whose fashion brand has emerged as a dark horse just three years after its launch.

Kim Geum Soon takes on the role of Hee Sook, WOO22’s warm and lovable in-house barista. Hee Sook is Gi Ho’s only coworker of a similar age at WOO22 and someone who knows the warm side of workaholic CEO Sun Woo better than anyone. With her affectionate gaze toward the employees and relaxed smile, she brings warmth to the fast-paced office. In one scene, she beams at Gi Ho as they sit across from each other over lunch boxes, raising curiosity about the unexpected chemistry the two will share.

Kim Geum Soon has also earned praise from Choi Min Sik, who called her an “actress with monstrous acting ability,” while director Kim Do Young described her as “an incredible actress who makes a tremendous impact even with a brief appearance.”

Han Ji Eun makes a special appearance as Baek Ru Da, WOO22’s exclusive model. Baek Ru Da is an unapologetically blunt and notoriously picky character who fires off a direct criticism at Sun Woo, saying, “I don’t even know what image you’re going for, and there’s no impact. CEO, have you lost your touch?”

Standing at a press wall, Baek Ru Da commands attention with her glamorous styling befitting an exclusive model. Her confident personality also shines through in her haughty gaze and decisive gestures as she makes her opinions clear.

With her endearingly eccentric charm adding to the mix, Han Ji Eun is expected to instantly raise the energy of the film even with her brief appearance.

Regarding the actress’ special appearance, Director Kim Do Young praised Han Ji Eun as “an incredibly charming actress with an unmatched energy.”

“The Intern” will hit theaters on September 16.

In the meantime, watch Han Ji Eun in “Study Group” below!

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