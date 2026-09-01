Kim Min Ho And His Fellow Soldiers Get Down And Dirty At Flood Recovery Site In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the 2nd Company made a desperate and hilarious attempt to quit smoking as the army’s designated model unit for a no-smoking campaign.

In the upcoming episode, the soldiers are now given a new mission: assisting with flood recovery efforts.

The newly released photos show the members of 2nd Company at the disaster site in their top-grade combat uniforms. From clearing fallen logs to moving large rocks, the soldiers are covered in mud as they throw themselves into the grueling recovery work, giving a glimpse of just how demanding the assignment is.

Particularly eye-catching is the appearance of battalion commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Kyun), who has also joined the soldiers at the site. Another photo shows the exhausted members of 2nd Company lined up and slumped down on the road after their arduous work, raising curiosity about what kind of incident will unfold at the flood recovery site.

Oh Seok Jin (Lee Sang Jin) is also set for another pitiful ordeal. In the released photos, he is seen desperately struggling against an unidentified object and has ditched his military uniform for a floral work outfit. What is the “special operation” that forces Oh Seok Jin to go for the eye-catching work clothes?

Meanwhile, another incident that will shake up Shinhwa Unit occurs alongside the flood recovery mission. The production team teased, “In Episode 4, an incident that throws Shinhwa Unit into chaos will occur while 2nd Company heads out to assist with flood recovery. Please look forward to Park Min Seok’s ongoing crisis and Jo Baek Ho’s (Oh Dae Hwan) dilemma as he finds himself at a crossroads.”

Episode 4 of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will air on August 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ho in “Re-BORN”:

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