Watch: Stray Kids’ Felix Lends Roh Yoon Seo A Helping Hand In Heartwarming “Slow It Down” MV

Felix has dropped his new digital single!

On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, Felix released his digital single “Slow It Down” as part of Stray Kids’ self-produced project, “SKZ-PLAYER.”

With actress Roh Yoon Seo starring in the music video, “Slow It Down” carries a message about pausing for a moment in a fast-paced world to look back on the precious memories and dreams shared with loved ones. Felix participated in both writing and composing the song.

Watch the heartwarming music video below: