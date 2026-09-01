Watch: Stray Kids’ Felix Lends Roh Yoon Seo A Helping Hand In Heartwarming “Slow It Down” MV
Felix has dropped his new digital single!
On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, Felix released his digital single “Slow It Down” as part of Stray Kids’ self-produced project, “SKZ-PLAYER.”
With actress Roh Yoon Seo starring in the music video, “Slow It Down” carries a message about pausing for a moment in a fast-paced world to look back on the precious memories and dreams shared with loved ones. Felix participated in both writing and composing the song.
Watch the heartwarming music video below: