Sunmi's Shanghai Fan Meeting Canceled At Last Minute

Sunmi’s fan meeting in Shanghai will no longer be taking place.

On September 1, Sunmi’s agency ABYSS Company announced that Sunmi’s “Meet SUNMI in Late Summer” fan meeting in Shanghai had been canceled. The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 5.

The agency’s full announcement is as follows:

Hello. This is ABYSS COMPANY.

We are making an announcement regarding the 2026 SUNMI Shanghai Fan Meeting that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5.

In order to hold a fan meeting where Sunmi and the Shanghai fans could make good memories together, we have been in constant communication with the local organizer, discussing and checking all elements necessary for the production and operation of the event.

However, upon a final review of the local operational and overall preparation status ahead of the event, we determined that with the current state of preparations, it would be difficult to guarantee stable event management and a high-quality fan meeting experience, which we consider important.

Above all else, we consider it important to provide an environment where the artist and the fans can have fun together with peace of mind, as well as to put on a performance that meets the standards originally promised. Therefore, after discussions with the local organizer, we have made the unavoidable decision to cancel this Shanghai fan meeting.

We feel deeply regretful and sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been waiting for this fan meeting and sending their support for having to convey the news of this sudden cancellation.

Sunmi had also been looking forward to personally meeting her fans in Shanghai for the first time in a long while as she prepared [for the event], and she is very disappointed at not being able to meet [her fans] as scheduled.

Full refunds for purchased tickets will be provided through the local organizer and individual official ticketing agencies. Precise refund procedures and schedules will be announced separately through official channels.

Although she will not be able to meet her fans this time, we will strive to create a new opportunity for Sunmi to meet her fans in Shanghai through a more meticulously prepared event.

Once again, we apologize to all the fans who were waiting for this fan meeting and ask for your understanding. We are always sincerely grateful for the love and interest you give Sunmi.

Thank you.