Watch: Kim Hee Jung Is Fed Up With Her 3 Adult Children In 'Mission: Mompossible' Teaser

KBS 1TV’s upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible” has released its first teaser!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The new teaser introduces viewers to the first mom, Jo Mimi (Kim Hee Jung), and her three adult children. Having dedicated her whole life to her family, Jo Mimi is now fed up with her heartburn-inducing children, each of whom is stressing her out in a different way.

First, Jo Mimi complains to her daughter Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah), “Are you planning to grow old and die alone in this house without having ever dated at your age?” Unfazed, Kang Da Mi retorts, “It’s not that I couldn’t date; I simply chose not to.”

Next, Jo Mimi’s older son Kang Gang Nam (Kang Eun Tak) attempts to stop his mom’s nagging by pointing out, “Mom! I’m pushing 40!” However, the mention of his age fails to deter his mom, who fires back that Gang Nam moved back in after losing his entire fortune and getting divorced.”

Finally, Jo Mimi’s younger son Kang Dae Chi (Kim Jong Hoon) exclaims, “Mom, you promised you wouldn’t kill me!” The frustrated Jo Mimi then explodes, saying, “How can all of my kids do this to me? By now, you all deserve a beating from me!” Her three kids respond in unison, “Mom, have you gone crazy?”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Mission: Mompossible” premieres on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hee Jung in her latest drama “Pearl in Red” on Viki below:

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