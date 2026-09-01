'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Climbs To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'My Bias, My Boss' Heads Into Final Week

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” is on the rise!

On September, 1, “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet with its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, marking a new personal record for Season 4.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Watch full episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” with subtitles on Viki below:

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