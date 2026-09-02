Kim Ji Won Transforms Into A Genius Surgeon With No Margin For Error In 'Doctor X'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has shared its first in-depth look at Kim Ji Won’s transformation!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released stills depict Gye Soo Jung exuding great aura while wearing a black leather coat instead of a typical white doctor’s gown.

Gye Soo Jung is a surgeon dispatched by a doctor-for-hire agency who single-handedly dominates the hierarchy of the corrupt Guseo University Hospital through her unmatched skills. Her sharp gaze and charisma convey how she will not allow a single mistake on the operating table.

The production of “Doctor X” shared, “From the first filming, Kim Ji Won’s vocal tone, gaze, and habits were all Gye Soo Jung herself. It’s to the point that we cannot imagine a Gye Soo Jung that is not Kim Ji Won,” adding, “Please keep watch for the birth of a medical dark hero.”

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)