Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, And Kim Jae Chul Put Their Feud Aside Amid A Bizarre Turn Of Events In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The newly released stills capture a bizarre shift in the relationships that takes an unexpected turn. Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) and Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong), once locked in a bitter feud, join forces while clutching a shovel and a hoe. Curiosity is mounting over the true nature of the enormous threat the two encounter as they put their feud behind them.

Their unexpected alliance is not the only unusual development. Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun) and Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul) also team up against the twins who run the detective agency and have been hot on their trail in pursuit of a secret. However, they end up brawling in a disheveled state, hinting at the seriousness of the situation.

Other stills show the characters looking dazed, Kyung Hee holding up a written apology, and Jae Hong sitting in a police station interrogation room, teasing how the story will end.

With the characters facing one unexpected situation after another, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to regain peace after the chain of incidents that began with an affair and grew like a snowball.

The final episode of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” will be released on September 4 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)