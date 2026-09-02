Kim Ji Yeon Is A Top Actress Who Goes Back In Time To Save Her First Love In New Drama “Dive Into You”

Upcoming drama “Dive Into You” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kim Ji Yeon in character!

“Dive Into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

Kim Ji Yeon plays Yoon Ha Na, a top actress who has captivated everyone with her explosive emotional performances. However, off camera, she suffers from emotional blunting, a condition that makes it difficult for her to properly recognize her own feelings. The only person she unknowingly shows her true emotions to is Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham), her bodyguard and first love, who has been by her side since their school days.

Then one day, Jung Woo Jae, the only person she can open her heart to, passes away. Overcome with grief after losing her first love, Yoon Ha Na happens to travel back to the past while looking back at his traces on a camcorder, returning to the time when she was 18 and with Jung Woo Jae. Given an unexpected second chance at life, she resolves to use the opportunity to save Jung Woo Jae at all costs.

The stills capture Yoon Ha Na in the present and in the past after her time slip. They highlight the contrast between Yoon Ha Na as a top actress who is constantly in the public eye, whether at an award ceremony or on an airplane, and her innocent high school self as she pursues her dreams.

After returning to the past, Yoon Ha Na tightly holds the camcorder, the only means through which she can meet Jung Woo Jae again.

It remains to be seen whether Yoon Ha Na, who plans to change Jung Woo Jae’s future using the camcorder that connects the present and past, will be able to save her first love and return to the present.

“Dive Into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

While you wait, check out Kim Ji Yeon in “The Haunted Palace”:

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