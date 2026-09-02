Watch: Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio's Unpleasant First Encounter Turns Into Budding Romance In New Rom-Com 'Merry Berry Love' Teasers

The upcoming Disney+ series “Merry Berry Love” has unveiled a new teaser and poster!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries. The drama marks Ji Chang Wook’s return to the romantic comedy genre after three years since “Welcome to Samdalri.”

The newly released poster features Lee Yu Bin, who wears a warm smile, and Shirahama Karin, who is leaning softly against him. The close embrace of the two, who shyly approach each other, makes viewers’ hearts flutter.

The teaser video also previews a delightful and lovely romance between the two. Lee Yu Bin’s transformation from a perfectionist space planner to a strawberry field laborer is highly intriguing. From his disheveled appearance as he endures the rough farm work to his moments as a reliable and clingy partner by Shirahama Karin’s side, he provides a unique kind of fun. The soft and tender chemistry between Lee Yu Bin and Shirahama Karin as they gradually become drawn to one another explodes on screen, heightening the excitement.

Additionally, the energetic presence of Nam Yoon Su, who plays Park Gu Nam, a working holiday maker who stayed on Charo Island for the sake of love, further amplifies the anticipation for his performance as a man who pursues his feelings with pure, straightforward determination.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Merry Berry Love” is slated to premiere on October 7. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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