EXO’s Suho, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Chuu, And More Confirmed As Cast Members For Busking Program “The Listen 6”

EXO’s Suho, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Chuu, And More Confirmed As Cast Members For Busking Program “The Listen 6”

TV/Film
Sep 02, 2026
by R Suhaila

SBS busking program “The Listen” is returning for its sixth season with a lineup of 14 top vocalists!

On September 2, SBS announced the production of the new season of “The Listen: The Season We Stayed” (literal translation) and unveiled its cast lineup. This season brings together 14 artists: Lee Young Hyun, Tei, DK, Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Suho, Lee Ye Joon, Yuju, Chuu, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Shin Ye Young, Kim Hee Jae, Park Ji Hyun, Song Min Jun and Lee Ye Ji.

Among the lineup, DK, Lee Ye Joon and Kim Hee Jae, who led the previous season, are returning to anchor the show. They will be joined by 11 newcomers to create new chemistry.

Bringing together legends of the Korean music industry and rising vocal powerhouses, the new season is expected to feature not only solo performances but also a variety of collaborations and special group harmonies.

The solo and group songs performed on the show will also be officially released as digital singles in conjunction with the broadcasts.

“The Listen: The Season We Stayed” will begin filming this month and is scheduled to premiere in October.

While waiting, watch EXO’s Suho in “Missing Crown Prince” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)

ATEEZ
Chuu
DK
EXO
Jongho
Kim Hee Jae
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Ye Ji
Lee Ye Joon
Lee Young Hyun
Park Ji Hyun (1995)
Shin Ye Young
Song Min Jun
Suho
Tei
Yuju

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