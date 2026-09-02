GOT7’s Park Jinyoung And Kim You Jung Hide Their True Identities In New Drama “100 Days Of Deception”

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has teased the chemistry between Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The stills capture the process of Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong, who have lived completely different lives, becoming entangled again through encounters disguised as coincidences, beginning with the moment they first cross paths at Gyeongseong Station.

First, Lee Ga Kyeong showcases her skills as Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket by stealing a gentleman’s wallet while dressed elegantly in a tailored suit and maintaining a composed expression.

In contrast to her glamorous appearance, another still captures her going about her daily life in a worn hanbok, offering a glimpse into the reality of her life.

Lee Ga Kyeong, whose only dream was to save the money she earned as a pickpocket and leave for the United States, faces a major turning point in her life when she accepts an offer she cannot refuse.

In another still, she appears completely transformed with a bob haircut and dressed in a suit. After becoming a spy and infiltrating the Japanese Government-General of Korea under the assumed name Geum Seo Hee, Lee Ga Kyeong’s tense gaze foreshadows the dangerous missions that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Woong maintains an impeccably composed appearance from head to toe wherever and whenever he goes. After being adopted by Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) during a period when Japan’s policy of Japan-Korea unity was being fully implemented, Kim Tae Woong has lived under the name Sato Hideo instead of Kim Tae Woong.

Kim Tae Woong entered the Japanese Government-General of Korea alongside his father and worked as an English interpreter. However, he undergoes an unexpected change one day after meeting Geum Seo Hee, an interpreting student.

The process of Lee Ga Kyeong, who hides her identity as a spy, and Kim Tae Woong, who has lived as the Japanese man Sato Hideo, gradually becoming entangled while suspecting one another is expected to be a key point to watch in the drama. In particular, the two characters become unusually entangled from their first meeting at Gyeongseong Station. Their relationship, with each carrying different secrets and identities, evolves after beginning with lies and suspicion.

The production team said, “Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong become thoroughly entangled from their first meeting at Gyeongseong Station. Please look forward to seeing how the relationship between Lee Ga Kyeong, who becomes a spy and infiltrates under the guise of Geum Seo Hee, and Kim Tae Woong, who has lived as the Japanese man Sato Hideo, unfolds after beginning with lies and suspicion toward each other.”

They added, “Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung will showcase chemistry that is sometimes fun and heart-fluttering and at other times poignant and moving.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki:

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And check out Park Jinyoung in “The Devil Judge” below:

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