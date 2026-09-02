Watch: Mark Lee Unveils Picturesque MV Teaser For New Solo Track 'My Friend'

Mark Lee is gearing up to make his solo comeback following his departure from SM Entertainment!

On September 2, Mark Lee’s agency announced that the artist will be releasing his new song “My Friend” on September 10. Along with the announcement, Mark Lee unveiled a new music video teaser for the track.

Check out the music video teaser below!

“My Friend” will be released on September 10 at 1 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

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