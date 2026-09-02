MAMAMOO's 'gogobebe' Becomes Their 5th MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

MAMAMOO has hit the 100 million mark with yet another music video on YouTube!

On September 2 at approximately 2 p.m. KST, the girl group’s music video for “gogobebe” officially exceeded 100 million views on YouTube. Released on March 14, 2019, “gogobebe” served as the hit lead single for their ninth mini album “White Wind.”

“gogobebe” has become MAMAMOO’s fifth music video to reach 100 million views following “HIP,” “Egotistic,” “Starry Night,” and “AYA.”

Congratulations to MAMAMOO!

Watch their “gogobebe” MV once again below: