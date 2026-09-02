BLACKPINK's Rosé Talks About Working on Her New Album, Discovering Herself, and More

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently sat down with ELLE Korea for an interview to accompany her new pictorial.

In the interview, Rosé spoke about working on her upcoming album. She remarked, “Ultimately, summer is a time for me to make music, discover myself, and find my sound. This time, I’m working in Korea, and I think the time I’ve spent enduring this incredible humidity will become a memorable part of the new album.”

Sharing her honest thoughts on the creative process, she continued, “Working on an album is a time when I delve into every part of myself. I even end up seeing sides of myself that I don’t want to face, and I think it’s like putting all the time I’ve gone through into a single time capsule.”

Reflecting on the past two years, Rosé said, “It was a period when I kept asking myself, ‘Can I trust my voice? Can I trust myself?’ and proving it to myself.” She went on, “In the end, I came to the conclusion that the answer is to listen carefully to what my heart is telling me, trust it, and keep going. Now, I’ve become able to acknowledge and embrace even the parts of myself that are weak or lacking.”

She added, “Right now, I’m enjoying the process of figuring out whether I’m someone who shares personal stories or someone who creates a world that I want to express.”

Rosé, who has spent her life traveling to various cities around the world, also shared her perspective on the meaning of “home.” She remarked, “I used to think of home simply as a physical space, but now I’ve realized that it’s more important to have the mindset that you can turn any space into a home. As I learned how to endure spending time alone, I finally began to enjoy being with myself, too.”

Sharing how her attitude toward life has changed, she continued, “I used to be a workaholic and considered time spent doing nothing meaningless, but now I think it’s okay to lie on the sofa and rest or take my time drying my hair.”

Recently, Rosé has also been enjoying simple hobbies such as collecting storage containers and taking up origami. “There are really so many big and small joys in the world, and I want to tell myself that it’s okay to fully enjoy the life I’ve been given right now,” she said with a smile.

Rosé’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the September special edition of ELLE Korea.

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