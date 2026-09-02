Seo Hyun Woo And Oh Dae Hwan Are Lee Jun Hyuk’s Colleagues Facing Change After His Lotto Win In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

TVING’s original series “The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new character stills of Seo Hyun Woo and Oh Dae Hwan!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Seo Hyun Woo plays Yang Joon Ho, the “troublemaker” senior assistant manager of Sales Team 5, while Oh Dae Hwan stars as Jung Sun Hyuk, the head of Sales Team 4.

Despite his abilities, Yang Joon Ho has never had much luck when it comes to promotions. To make matters worse, he finds himself working under Gong Eun Tae, who entered the company later than him, after Gong Eun Tae becomes the team leader. Sitting with his legs crossed and an indifferent expression, Yang Joon Ho gives off a clear sense of dissatisfaction.

Another still shows Yang Joon Ho engaged in a conversation with a much more serious expression. A previous poster revealed his determination to finally “do some real work,” leaving viewers wondering what kind of role he will play moving forward.

Meanwhile, Jung Sun Hyuk is shown displaying two completely contrasting sides. In one photo, he meets Gong Eun Tae on the rooftop with a warm, friendly smile, giving off the reassuring presence of a dependable colleague who comforts Eun Tae as he gets pushed around from all sides.

His drastically different appearance in another still shifts the mood. Surrounded by thick cigarette smoke, Jung Sun Hyuk is deep in thought with a heavy expression, hinting at the inner turmoil he is experiencing. Although he has devoted himself to the company, he is forced to confront the reality that hard work does not always lead to the results one hopes for. As a result, a change begins to take place within him as well. The question now is what kind of impact Gong Eun Tae’s transformation will have on Jung Sun Hyuk.

Seo Hyun Woo described his character, saying, “Yang Joon Ho is exhausted from being an assistant manager for what feels like forever and is always looking for a chance to get promoted. He has a strong inferiority complex toward Gong Eun Tae, who is younger than him but has become a team leader. However, he’s an ‘insider’ who is friendly with his seniors and takes good care of his juniors, so he’s popular with everyone except Team Leader Gong.”

He added, “Although he looks down on Gong Eun Tae, deep down, he wants the team to succeed. He struggles because he doesn’t know how to resolve the situation, but once he develops trust in someone, he is a passionate and loyal person who is willing to put everything on the line.”

Speaking about his approach to portraying the complicated and nuanced Yang Joon Ho, Seo Hyun Woo explained, “Whether I was showing his inferiority complex or hinting at his leadership and teamwork, it was important to create the feeling that although he could be serious, he was also someone who could lighten the mood. I constantly thought about maintaining a flexible attitude and adding a touch of wit in my interactions with the other actors so that he wouldn’t lean too heavily in one direction.”

Oh Dae Hwan described Jung Sun Hyuk as “a character who has his own ambitions and pride, but also a sense of responsibility. He isn’t someone who can simply be categorized as either good or bad.”

Oh Dae Hwan is expected to portray Jung Sun Hyuk’s various sides in a multidimensional way—from the diligent employee who has built his life around hard work to the complex emotions and changes he experiences as he faces a turning point. He said, “Whatever choice he makes, I didn’t want it to come across as simply good or bad. I tried my best to portray him as an ordinary person who can naturally struggle and waver while navigating the realities of being an office worker and the head of his household.”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere on TVING and Viki on September 10, while the television broadcast will begin on September 14 via tvN.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Woo in “Ms. Incognito” below:

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And Oh Dae Hwan in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

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