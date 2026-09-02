Park Ji Hoon Unveils New Design For Version 2 Of Official Light Stick

Park Ji Hoon has a new design for his official light stick!

On September 2, Park Ji Hoon unveiled Version 2 of his official light stick, featuring an adorable animal-ear design on the outer frame. Inside the round light stick is Park Ji Hoon’s initials, adding a personal touch to the new design.

The announcement post was accompanied by a jaguar emoji, seemingly hinting that the ears are meant to represent jaguar ears—a nod to the animal Park Ji Hoon has often used to represent himself.

What do you think of Park Ji Hoon’s new light stick design? Check it out below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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