MODYSSEY Announces First-Ever Fan Concert Tour “HOW WE BLOOM”

MODYSSEY is hitting the road for their first-ever fan concert tour!

On September 2, MODYSSEY announced their upcoming 2026 fan concert tour “HOW WE BLOOM,” along with a new poster featuring the tour dates and venues.

The group will kick off the tour in Osaka on October 2, followed by stops in Yokohama on October 4, Seoul on October 10, and Macau on October 25.

With “and more” teased on the poster, fans can look forward to additional tour stops being announced at a later date.

Check out the confirmed dates and venues below!

MODYSSEY is currently gearing up for their first-ever comeback.

You can also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

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