Jung Min Ah And Dong Ha Bring 2 Very Different Families Together In 'Mission: Mompossible'

KBS 1TV has unveiled two posters for its upcoming drama “Mission: Mompossible”!

“Mission: Mompossible” is a new weekday drama about two very different mothers and the entangled lives of their children. One mom has sacrificed everything and devoted herself entirely to her family for a long time, while the other mom has lived her life solely for herself.

The first of the two newly released posters shows cast members Jung Min Ah, Dong Ha, Kim Hee Jung, Kang Kyung Hun, Kim Young Ok, Yang Hee Kyung, and Jo Mi Ryung affectionately embracing one another.

Squashed in between the beaming older women are Kang Da Mi (Jung Min Ah) and Cha Seung Yoon (Dong Ha), who look adorably flustered.

The second poster features the couple sitting beneath the five smiling mothers in an image resembling a family portrait. In contrast to the mothers’ cheerful expressions, Kang Da Mi and Cha Seung Yoon appear comically at a loss for what to do.

“Each of the five mothers has her own way of dealing with her family, and they all have different goals and things they want to protect,” said the drama’s production team. “Please look forward to the delightful but fierce story that the moms, each of whom has her own story and circumstances, will create together.”

“Mission: Mompossible” will premiere on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST. Check out the first teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Jung Min Ah in “Doctor John” on Viki below:

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And watch Dong Ha in “Suspicious Partner” below:

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