Watch: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, And Jang Se Hyuk Share The Brightest Moments In Life In 'Dive Into You' Teaser

Upcoming rom-com drama “Dive into You” has released its first teaser video and main poster!

“Dive into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk star as twin siblings Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru, repsectively. They discover that they can travel back to the past through an old camcorder and jump through time to save Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

The main poster offers a glimpse of the bright, youthful chemistry between Yoon Ha Na, Jung Woo Jae, and Yoon Ha Ru as they build a special bond while traversing the past and present.

The teaser video begins with a poignant line from Jung Woo Jae, a bodyguard protecting actress Yoon Ha Na, his first love: “I will protect you.” Memories of the time they spent together flash by like a revolving lantern, and this time, Yoon Ha Na reveals firm determination, saying, “I swear I will keep you safe,” raising curiosity about what could have happened to Jung Woo Jae, who had promised to protect Yoon Ha Na.

Following this, Yoon Ha Na surprises everyone by taking her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru’s hand and jumping off a diving board. As the tagline, “Back to life’s brightest moment,” suggests, the siblings Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru sink beneath the water and return to their brilliant school days with Jung Woo Jae, where they face miraculous events.

However, once the siblings arrive in the past, their souls are swapped, leading to unpredictable situations. Yoon Ha Na’s soul, now inhabiting her brother’s body, is shocked at the sight of a man’s bare body and becomes flustered in close-contact situations with Jung Woo Jae. Conversely, Yoon Ha Ru’s soul adapts well to Yoon Ha Na’s body and enjoys the reality, bringing laughter.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Dive into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST via Channel A and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kim Ji Yeon in “The Haunted Palace”:

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Or check out Jang Se Hyuk in “BITCHh X RICH”:

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