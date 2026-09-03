OH MY GIRL’s YooA Signs With New Agency

OH MY GIRL’s YooA has joined a new agency!

On September 2, Ringcoms announced that they have signed an exclusive contract with YooA, saying, “YooA is an artist who has established her own identity through her activities with OH MY GIRL and as a solo artist, and she has demonstrated a wide range of expressiveness not only through music and performances but also in various fields.”

The agency added, “We will actively support her so that she can fully showcase her abilities and charms through various projects and activities moving forward.”

YooA debuted as a member of OH MY GIRL in 2015 and has continued to build her career through both group and solo activities. She released her first solo mini album “Bon Voyage” in 2020, followed by “SELFISH” and “Borderline,” establishing a musical identity distinct from her group activities. She later expanded into acting with her screen debut in the film “Project Y,” showcasing a different side of herself as an actress.

Ringcoms is also home to actor Cho Han Gyul.

Wishing YooA all the best in her next chapter!

Watch YooA in “Project Y” on Viki below!

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