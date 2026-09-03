RIIZE Celebrates Third Debut Anniversary With Heartfelt Donations Under Fan Club Name

RIIZE has celebrated their third debut anniversary in a meaningful way!

On September 3, their agency SM Entertainment announced that RIIZE made a 100 million won (approximately $73,600) donation to Samsung Medical Center under the name of their official fan club BRIIZE.

The donation will be used to cover surgery and medical expenses for children and adolescents suffering from financial hardship.

Through their agency, RIIZE stated, “We believe that we are growing into better artists thanks to fans who support our dreams. We want to be artists who give back the love we have received and provide even a little bit of help to places that need hope.”

Previously in March of last year, RIIZE donated 150 million won (approximately $110,400) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to assist with recovery efforts following wildfires in various regions in Korea.

RIIZE debuted in September 2023 with the single “Get A Guitar.” The group currently consists of six members—Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton—and will hold their third anniversary fan meeting “CHANNEL RIIZE: ON AIR” at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

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