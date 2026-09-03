Kong Hyo Jin’s Past Resurfaces Through Her New Target As Jung Jun Won And Lee Sang Yi Clash In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously on “A Bona Fide Killer,” Yu Bo Na swiftly shot Jang Eun Hak (Kim Min Sang), who was released from prison after serving time for murdering Lee Dong Jin’s (Lee Sang Yi) parents 20 years ago. The public was thrown into an uproar by Kingfisher’s unprecedented shooting in an alley. In particular, Yu Bo Na narrowly avoided having her identity exposed when Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) and Lee Dong Jin both appeared at the scene.

The newly released stills show Yu Bo Na looking confused as she is overwhelmed by memories of the past ahead of a meeting with a new client. This time, her client is a child abuser who committed a heinous crime but was released after receiving a relatively light sentence.

Yu Bo Na was previously shown as a child holding someone’s hand while looking at a burning orphanage, and her past will once again come to the surface through this case.

Meanwhile, Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung go on a date at an amusement park with their daughter. The three enjoy a rare moment of leisure as they ride amusement park attractions and take happy family photos together. However, another crisis soon threatens their peaceful daily lives.

The conflict between Kwon Tae Sung and Lee Dong Jin over Kingfisher’s identity also continues. Kwon Tae Sung was at the scene of Kingfisher’s shooting twice in the past. As a result, Lee Dong Jin persistently questions Kwon Tae Sung about what happened at the time. While Kwon Tae Sung tries to hide the truth to protect his family, Lee Dong Jin seeks to uncover Kingfisher’s identity, heightening the tension between them.

The production team said, “During her meeting with the child abuser client, Yu Bo Na will be forced to confront memories of her past. Please watch closely to see what choice Yu Bo Na, who appears confused unlike her usual self, will ultimately make.”

They added, “The psychological battle between Lee Dong Jin, who is trying to get closer to the truth about Kingfisher, and Kwon Tae Sung, who is trying to avoid Kingfisher while concealing the truth, will further heighten the drama’s immersion.”

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on September 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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