Kian84, Kim Yeon Koung, And Kazuha Praise Lee Junho’s Diligence In “Kian’s Bizarre B&B”

Lee Junho has dished on his chemistry with his fellow cast members in “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience. For Season 2, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will be joining him.

Lee Junho, who joined the show this season, shines as a jack-of-all-trades who can do everything from cooking to cleaning. He voluntarily took on tough chores to help run the guesthouse and ensure that the guests could enjoy a comfortable stay.

Explaining why he decided to appear on the show, Lee Junho said, “Season 1 was a unique and memorable show, so I was curious to see what kind of situations would unfold in Season 2.”

He continued, “I wanted to take care of all the physically demanding work so that all the guests could leave with happy memories,” adding, “All I remember is working really hard.”

Kian84 also acknowledged Lee Junho’s exceptional diligence. He remarked, “Watching Junho spend 10 days relentlessly cleaning, doing laundry, and washing dishes, I could really feel his professionalism.”

Kim Yeon Koung praised Lee Junho, saying, “It was reassuring to see him responsibly carry out the tasks he was given.”

The youngest cast member Kazuha commented, “I was impressed by how kindly Lee Junho treated the guests.” She also hinted that seeing Lee Junho get teased by Kim Yeon Koung was another source of entertainment.

Reflecting on the chemistry among the four cast members, Lee Junho commented, “All four members were people who performed their respective roles well. We worked together seamlessly, and our individual strengths came together to make us a stronger team.”

Lee Junho also expressed his confidence in the team, sharing, “Above all, the fact that everyone had boundless energy was our greatest charm. We had the best boss and the best possible employees.”

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will be released over the course of three weeks, starting September 22. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kian84 in “Home Alone” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

Watch Now

Source (1)