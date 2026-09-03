Watch: Kim Hyang Gi, Kim Ka Hee, And More Learn To Love Themselves In Heartwarming New Teaser For 'Fly High Butterfly'

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Fly High Butterfly” has released a new healing teaser!

“Fly High Butterfly” tells the stories of hairstylists and interns at the hair salon “Fly High Butterfly” as customers seeking self-affirmation visit them. The cast includes Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Eun Woo, Park Jung Woo, Moon Tae Yoo, and Kim Ka Hee.

In the teaser released on September 3, cold words are poured out at those running toward their dreams. Comments that easily judge efforts toward one’s dreams—such as “If effort were all it took, wouldn’t everyone be Kim Yuna or BTS? You should find another job while you’re still young”—continue one after another. Moments of being judged by others’ standards from appearance to lifestyle are also depicted.

However, they do not easily give in. Scenes follow showing them trying to view their own lives for themselves, with lines like, “Does being overweight mean I can’t manage myself? Who are you to know what is impossible even with effort?” The line, “People are all much the same. Most of us aren’t anything special,” delivers the message that it is okay even if you are not perfect.

The phrase that follows, “To you who are hurt and shrinking away, this is the story of us trying to love ourselves,” encapsulates the key message the drama intends to convey. Added to this is Ahn Kwang Soo’s (Choi Daniel) powerful shout, “You can do it!” as they cheer each other on.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Fly High Butterfly” premieres on September 19 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of 18”:

Watch Now

And watch Oh Yoon Ah in “Queen of Masks” below:

Watch Now