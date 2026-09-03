Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, And Nana Have Complicated Relationships In “The Scandal”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Scandal” has unveiled new stills featuring Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, and Nana!

Based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” “The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional talents far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky wager ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deception. The series tells a story steeped in forbidden love and irresistible seduction in an era when such passions were not permitted.

Son Ye Jin takes on the role of Lady Cho; Ji Chang Wook portrays Cho Won, the greatest playboy of Joseon who seeks pleasure and excitement; and Nana plays Hui Yeon, a widowed and chaste noblewoman drawn into their game.

The newly released stills capture the three characters in very different situations. Lady Cho is seen sitting in the inner quarters in modest attire, while Cho Won is seen gazing at a woman with a sly expression on his face. Hui Yeon is captured looking haggard as she embroiders while dressed in hemp clothing.

Lady Cho and Cho Won are cousins who were pen pals in their childhood, exchanging letters and sharing their innermost thoughts with each other. The two reunite years later over a wager.

The stills also give a glimpse of the changes in the relationship between Hui Yeon and Cho Won. Cho Won approaches Hui Yeon in order to win the wager, but she pushes him away. One image shows Cho Won leaning in as though he is about to kiss Hui Yeon, heightening anticipation about how their relationship will develop.

The last set of stills captures Lady Cho and Hui Yeon together. It raises curiosity about what kind of relationship Lady Cho, who holds the upper hand in the wager, and Hui Yeon, who dreams of an independent life, will form, as well as how the two women will influence Cho Won’s wager.

“The Scandal” is scheduled to premiere on September 18.

While waiting, watch Son Ye Jin in “Something in the Rain”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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