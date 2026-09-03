Kwak Si Yang And Lovelyz's Yoo Jiae Announce Marriage

Kwak Si Yang and Lovelyz member Yoo Jiae are tying the knot this year!

On September 3, a media outlet reported that Kwak Si Yang and Lovelyz’s Yoo Jiae are getting married. Kwak Si Yang, who was born in 1987, and Yoo Jiae, who was born in 1993, have reportedly been dating for about a year.

In response to the report, Kwak Si Yang’s agency 9ato Entertainment confirmed that the two are getting married on November 28.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is 9ato Entertainment. Actor Kwak Si Yang will be holding a wedding ceremony this coming November with singer and actress Yoo Jiae. The two have promised to share their future together based on deep trust and love for one another. The wedding will be held privately with only their families, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance. We ask for your kind understanding that it is difficult to disclose specific details out of respect for both families. Please look fondly upon them with warmth as they stand at the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, and we ask for your many blessings and support.

Kwak Si Yang debuted in the 2014 film “Night Flight” and has appeared in various projects including the film “The Witness” as well as dramas such as “Oh My Ghost,” “Alice,” “Lovers of the Red Sky,” and “Good Partner.” He is set to appear in the upcoming KBS2 drama “A Love Other Than Yours.”

Yoo Jiae debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2013. She parted ways with Woollim Entertainment in November 2021 and signed with KPLUS. Earlier this year, Yoo Jiae starred in the short-form drama “Doctor K.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Kwak Si Yang in “Good Partner”:

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