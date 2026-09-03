Watch: Danielle Marsh Shares Life Update With First Video On Personal YouTube Channel

Former NewJeans member Danielle has shared an update on what she has been up to recently!

On September 3, Danielle uploaded a video titled “Detour” to her personal YouTube channel.

In her first YouTube video, Danielle appears on camera dressed casually and shares an update on her life. She reveals that she is currently in her hometown in Australia. The idol explains that she had really missed her hometown and her family, so she decided to return home and spend some quality time with them.

She also shares what she had been up to since returning home, including going swimming, visiting Caves Beach, and enjoying delicious home-cooked meals with her family.

Watch the video on her YouTube channel below!

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