Lee Jung Eun Is A Shrewd Deal-Maker And Kim Ji Won’s Unlikely Partner In “Doctor X”

SBS’s upcoming medical drama “Doctor X” has unveiled the first stills of Lee Jung Eun in character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of a medical staffing agency who is solely interested in money. At first glance, she appears to be a loud, over-the-top materialist who talks incessantly. In reality, however, she is a shrewd strategist who uses her smooth and cunning people skills to run her business. She makes an unbeatable team with Gye Soo Jung, but after sending the agency’s top-tier ace—the “dark hero genius doctor” Gye Soo Jung—to Guseo University Hospital, she finds herself taking care of the unexpected problems that arise along the way.

In the newly released stills, Jang Hee Sook is fully embracing her saleswoman mode. Armed with a quintessential “capitalist smile,” her expression immediately puts others at ease and lowers their guard. Even when handing over a business card, she goes out of her way to be impeccably polite, showcasing her smooth and seasoned sales skills.

However, the following stills offer a dramatic change of mood. As she watches something intently from the operating room observation gallery, her unreadable expression exudes a strange sense of authority. In another photo, she sits at the negotiating table with a completely serious expression.

The production team praised Lee Jung Eun, saying, “Lee Jung Eun skillfully crosses the line between humor and seriousness to create a one-of-a-kind Jang Hee Sook. Please look forward to Lee Jung Eun’s charm, which will add thrilling fun to the drama.”

They continued, “In particular, the unique relationship that Lee Jung Eun and Kim Ji Won will create is another key point to watch. The two go beyond being simple contractual partners and at times develop an unusual bond that feels almost like that of an aunt and niece. We also ask that you look forward to the fresh womance and chemistry the two will showcase.”

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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