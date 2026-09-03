Jeon Hye Bin And Joo Hyun Young Add Mystery And Intrigue With Special Appearances In “Flex x Cop 2”

Jeon Hye Bin and Joo Hyun Young will make special appearances on “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Jeon Hye Bin takes on the role of Jung Joo Hee, a contemporary dancer and the principal of an arts high school. In the newly released stills, Jung Joo Hee catches the eye with her impeccable appearance and graceful presence. In one photo, she gazes intently at something while surrounded by female students, while in another, she calmly looks at someone in the principal’s office, giving away little of what she is thinking.

Joo Hyun Young will make a special appearance as “The Witch,” a woman whose name alone suggests that she is anything but ordinary. In the newly released stills, Joo Hyun Young commands attention with green wavy hair and an all-black outfit. She flashes an innocent yet mysterious smile in an enigmatic setting before suddenly appearing with a sharp knife in hand and behaving in an unpredictable manner, raising questions about what kind of character she will portray.

Catch their special appearances on Episode 9 of “Flex x Cop 2,” airing on September 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Hye Bin in “Another Miss Oh” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Joo Hyun Young in “Ms. Incognito”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)