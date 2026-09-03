Koo Kyo Hwan Faces Mysterious Pursuer Shin Seung Ho After Gaining The Power To Resurrect In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled new stills featuring its main characters!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The newly released stills feature Seok Hwan after his resurrection along with the various characters surrounding him. One still shows Seok Hwan opening his eyes 72 hours after experiencing death. The scene hints at how dramatically his once-ordinary life as a job seeker has changed overnight.

In another still, Seok Hwan sports a striking red hairstyle and throws himself into fearless action, including leaping over vehicles with his bare hands. With him growing stronger each time he dies and comes back to life, another image that captures Seok Hwan being apprehended by the police raises questions about the dangerous situations he will face.

The stills also offer a glimpse of Black (Shin Seung Ho), a mysterious figure who relentlessly pursues Seok Hwan after discovering his ability to resurrect. Black has the ability to control other people’s actions according to his own will, but his power has no effect on Seok Hwan. A photo showing the two facing off highlights the intense confrontation between them, suggesting a battle in which neither side can afford to back down.

Meanwhile, Young Ha (Kang Ki Young), Seok Hwan’s only friend and an office worker who is highly skilled at navigating social life, brings comic relief with his enthusiastic dancing. At the same time, he is unafraid to hit Seok Hwan with brutally honest reality checks, while proving to be an especially dependable friend when it matters most, hinting at the pair’s close and entertaining friendship.

Lastly, Seok Hwan’s younger sister Ye Rin (Kim Si Ah) serves as an important ally in solving cases. The newly released stills show her right beside Seok Hwan, using a computer to track down clues herself, raising anticipation for the sibling chemistry she will share with Seok Hwan.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Shin Seung Ho in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki below:

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