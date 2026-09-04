2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces 1st Lineup

The 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has announced its first lineup of performing artists!

On September 4, the Korea Grand Music Awards announced that ATEEZ, RIIZE, TREASURE, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, AND2BLE, CRAVITY, AHOF, and CLOSE YOUR EYES would all be attending this year’s ceremony.

This year’s awards will be held over two days on November 7 and 8 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. RESCENE’s Woni and actress Nam Ji Hyun will host the ceremony on Day 1, while IVE’s Liz and actor Kim Jae Won will serve as MCs on Day 2.

Stay tuned for the next lineup of artists!

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