Ahn Bo Hyun Is Attacked Onstage As Jeon Hye Bin Watches In Shock In 'Flex X Cop 2'

On the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae will head to an arts high school to investigate a chilling new case.

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, chaos erupts at an arts high school when a group of female students opens the door to a dance studio and unexpectedly finds the dead body of a classmate.

When Jin Yi Soo, Joo Hye Ra, Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi) arrive at the scene, they are also shocked after seeing the state of the body.

Another set of stills shows Jin Yi Soo being attacked onstage. Attempting to protect himself, Jin Yi Soo grips the blade of a sword that has been thrust at him with his bare hands. As blood trickles down from his hand holding the blade, Jin Yi Soo fixes his attacker with an intense glare.

Meanwhile, school principal Jung Joo Hee (Jeon Hye Bin) and Joo Hye Ra watch the scene unfold with expressions of shock and horror.

To find out what happens at the school—and the identity of Jin Yi Soo’s attacker—catch the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on September 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jeon Hye Bin in “Another Miss Oh” below:

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