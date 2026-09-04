Watch: Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, And More Showcase Powerful Chemistry At Script Reading For New Drama 'Dive Into You'

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has released photos and a video from its script reading session!

“Dive into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

The script reading session brought together director So Jae Hyun, writers Kim Bo Geum and Lee On, and the ensemble cast, all of whom convened to begin their collaborative project.

First, Kim Ji Yeon expressed the emotionless facets of her character, top star Yoon Ha Na—who suffers from emotional blunting—through the modulation of her voice. At the same time, when acting out the situation where she has crash-landed into the past while inhabiting her twin brother’s body, she used a boisterous tone different from her current-day self, raising anticipation for the drama’s body swap premise.

Park Seo Ham, who takes on the role of Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Na’s first love, portrayed the character’s cautious personality through the depth of his gaze. He adjusted his emotional tone to match the passage of time, effectively foreshadowing the character Jung Woo Jae’s growth process through his lines alone.

Jang Se Hyuk, who plays Yoon Ha Na’s twin brother Yoon Ha Ru, displayed his character’s bright energy and mischievous charm as the “idol of the judo world.” He also perfectly captured the essence of a high school girl with lively gestures once his soul was swapped with Yoon Ha Na’s.

Moon Seung You added fiery energy to the set by portraying the unhesitating side of Seo Ye Rang, a character who is Yoon Ha Na’s senior and Yoon Ha Ru’s lover. As the siblings’ biggest supporter and a businesswoman, she displayed cool-headed charisma, raising anticipation for her character’s unique appeal.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Dive Into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, check out a teaser for the drama below:

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