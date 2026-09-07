First Impressions: 'Blossom Through The Cloud' Is A Romantic C-Drama For Ambitious Dreamers 

For some people, the sky is the limit, but in “Blossom Through the Cloud,” reaching the sky is exactly the goal. Starring Liu Xie Ning as Ruan Si Xian and Wei Zhe Ming as Fu Ming Yu, this C-drama waves goodbye to summer and welcomes fall with an endearing romance that will inspire you to pursue your dreams, fight for your convictions, and discover new love when you least expect it. Following its premiere week, here are the first impressions of this new show!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

It all starts with a letter…

Ruan Si Xian has had only one dream in her life: to be a pilot. Although she has already become the face of Hengshi Airlines as a flight attendant, she doesn’t hesitate to try her luck when she has the opportunity to become a pilot apprentice. But when she is about to have everything she’s ever wanted, the program gets canceled by none other than the new vice president, Fu Ming Yu.

However, this female lead isn’t one to give up easily. Her career choice alone calls for a unique and strong character. After defying bias, prejudice, and constant obstacles, she isn’t ready to let go of her dream just like that. So she prepares a letter to try to persuade Fu Ming Yu to keep the program on, only to have her plan backfire. Due to a big misunderstanding, he ends up humiliating her, destroying her last shred of hope.

But Si Xian doesn’t give up, and she proves that where there’s a will, there’s a way. She quits her job, packs her things, and sets out on a journey to pursue her dream. Even when things turn out harder, scarier, and even more uncertain than people told her it would be, she never surrenders. And sure enough, her sheer determination and hard work pay off.

It follows a tricky plan…

Three years later, Fu Ming Yu has taken the presidency at Hengshi Airlines, and to ensure his success as the head of the company, he has to deliver better results than ever before. His previous plan worked out well, but this time, he needs an even better strategy to impress the board. And as if sent from heaven, he finds the next face of the airline in newly graduated female pilot Ruan Si Xian.

What he doesn’t realize at first is that the woman who could save him is the same woman he harshly despised years before. And clearly, she hasn’t forgotten about it. Not when it took her blood, sweat, tears, and even selling her childhood home to get to where she is. Unknowingly, Fu Ming Yu gets himself into a tricky situation. Despite showing a ruthless personality when it comes to business, he is more clueless than people could imagine.

When they meet again, the tables have turned. Si Xian isn’t the employee who is begging to get a chance anymore; now she can do things on her own terms. This time around, it is Fu Ming Yu who has to beg to get her on board. In that sense, the power imbalance that existed before gets erased, and they can start over, albeit not exactly on the right foot.

That leads to a big decision…

Suddenly, the same man who once took away her dream is giving it back right into her hands. And he is doing it as only a rich, handsome, and a bit delusional CEO can: with a big check and a smile on his face. That is what you call epic redemption. Luckily for Fu Ming Yu, Si Xian doesn’t let petty grudges get in her way. Our heroine knows what she wants, and that is in Hengshi Airlines. The story doesn’t drag on that arc and picks up the pace rather easily.

They dive right away into the forced proximity trope, once again as boss and employee, but also as neighbors. Here is where things turn more interesting for them and for us. Ming Yu shows a new side of himself, a clumsy and a little cute side that slowly but surely makes its way into Si Xian’s mind, which, so far, had been solely focused on achieving her goal. It also shows that they might share more things in common than they expected.

And it blossoms in the clouds!

It can’t be called love at first sight, but something definitely changes in Ming Yu’s heart the moment he lays eyes on her again, because who wouldn’t fall for such a passionate and courageous woman? On the other hand, Si Xian is a little bit more on the enemies side than the lovers part. However, his sincere admiration doesn’t go unnoticed for long, making their daily interactions the path for their feelings to take off.

In a way that only Wei Zhe Ming knows how to do, he delivers another sweet yet strong character who carries depth while still making him comical and dreamy. Together with Liu Xie Ning, who perfectly portrays the charismatic and determined female lead, they create chemistry that makes sparks fly from the first episode, inviting you to also fall in love with their great height romance!

Keep up with “Blossom Through the Cloud” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “My Bias, My Boss” and “Blossom Through the Cloud“

Plans to watch: “The Ordinary Jackpot”