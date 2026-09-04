Park Seo Ham Becomes A Bodyguard For His First Love Kim Ji Yeon In 'Dive Into You'

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has revealed a new glimpse of Park Seo Ham’s character!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

In the drama, Jung Woo Jae is a reticent and cool-headed bodyguard with judo skills rivaling those of a national athlete. Although he was once a promising judo athlete, he ultimately wound up having to quit the sport, and he has since become a bodyguard for Yoon Ha Na, whom he has been in love with since high school.

While protecting Yoon Ha Na as her bodyguard, Jung Woo Jae meets a tragic end—but when Yoon Ha Na travels back in time to save him, he gets a second chance at life.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the contrast between present-day Jung Woo Jae and the student version of him from 2010. As a bodyguard, Jung Woo Jae exudes a mature, dependable aura in a polished suit.

As a teenager, he is seen sporting a judo uniform at a competition venue, piquing curiosity about the reason he had to give up his beloved sport.

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

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