ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong Confirmed To Lead New Drama

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong is set to star in the upcoming police investigation drama “Siren” (working title)!

On September 4, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Kim Ji Woong had been cast as the lead in “Siren,” with filming set to begin soon.

In response to the report, Kim Ji Woong’s agency Nest Management confirmed, “It is true that Kim Ji Woong will be starring as the lead in ‘Siren.’”

“Siren” is being developed as a multi-format project spanning film, mid-form, and short-form content. The drama follows a third-generation chaebol and police academy student who teams up with an ace detective from an ordinary background to investigate various cases.

Kim Ji Woong will play Do Yoon, a third-generation chaebol and police academy student.

The project will be directed by Oh Ki Hwan, who previously helmed ENA’s “The Defects.” “Siren” is expected to begin filming soon after the main cast is finalized.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Woong on “Idol Festa Attack”:

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