Hani Breaks Down While Ha Seok Jin Is Met By A Tearful Yoon Ha Bin In “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love on the Menu” tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Moo Jin made a sincere effort to change Go Yoon Hee’s (Yoon Yoo Sun) mind after she opposed his relationship with Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon), but she ultimately rejected his efforts. Meanwhile, as Han Gyu Rim’s longing for Kim Moo Jin reached its peak, she visited his restaurant and declared, “I can’t stand it anymore, even if the heavens were to punish me.”

In the new stills, Han Gyu Rim is sitting helplessly on the ground, looking utterly heartbroken. With an expression that suggests she could burst into tears at any moment, the stills raise questions about what ordeal could have left her feeling so devastated.

Meanwhile, Kim Moo Jin appears visibly flustered when Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) unexpectedly comes to see him. Han Gyeol struggles to hold back his tears while Kim Moo Jin looks at him with concern, leaving viewers with the question: why does the boy seek out Kim Moo Jin?

Elsewhere, Jang Hoon Tae (Kwon Hae Hyo) and Go Yoon Hee each visit Hong Ok Sun (Jin Kyung) to deliver an unexpected bombshell. The tense atmosphere surrounding them, reflected in Jang Hoon Tae’s stern expression and Go Yoon Hee’s troubled face, leaves Hong Ok Sun bewildered.

Meanwhile, Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) makes an unusual visit to the side-dish store and flashes a bright smile at Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim). Her unexpectedly warm demeanor only raises more questions about what she may be plotting beneath the surface.

The production team teased, “As the truths each character has been keeping hidden begin to shake, the relationships between the characters will reach a major turning point.”

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on September 5 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Love on the Menu” below:

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