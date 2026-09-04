Kong Hyo Jin Chases A Scammer Through The Streets As Jung Jun Won Follows A New Lead In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Yu Bo Na sets out to take down the voice-phishing scammer who targeted her mother-in-law Ok Sun Ja (Cha Mi Kyung).

In the newly released stills, Yu Bo Na relentlessly chases the culprit through the alleys, her eyes filled with steely determination.

One still shows her wielding a canned drink, hinting that even an everyday object can become a deadly weapon in the hands of the legendary sniper Kingfisher as she closes in on her target.

Elsewhere, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) visits Oki Flower Shop after finding a sticker at the orphanage that leads him there. Since Oki Flower Shop also serves as Yu Bo Na’s training ground, the two may be on a collision course without realizing it.

After meeting the flower shop owner, Bae Yun Ok (Seo Jeong Yeon), Kwon Tae Sung persistently presses her for answers about any possible connection she may have to the orphanage.

At the same time, Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) joins the special investigative team tasked with tracking down Kingfisher. Following the attempted assassination of Jang Eun Hak, the investigation into Kingfisher intensifies, while the shooting incident at the World Cup eight years ago is also brought back into focus.

In one of the stills, Lee Dong Jin stands deep in thought on the rooftop where the shooting took place. With the appearance of an additional witness, the investigation is set to take an unexpected turn, raising anticipation for the upcoming episode.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on September 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)