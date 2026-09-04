Son Hyun Joo Is A Corruption-Ridden Hospital Director At Odds With Kim Ji Won In “Doctor X”

SBS’s upcoming medical drama “Doctor X” has unveiled the first glimpse of Son Hyun Joo’s character!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Son Hyun Joo stars as Boo Seung Kwon, the director of the Guseo University Hospital branch who struggles to rebuild the crumbling institution and restore its former standing.

Although he compromises with a corruption-ridden organization in order to save the hospital, deep down, he still harbors a dream of upholding his sense of duty as a doctor. However, everything begins to change when Gye Soo Jung, a “dark hero” genius doctor, enters his life.

In the newly released stills, Boo Seung Kwon exudes the cold authority of a powerful figure who holds the fate of the hospital in his hands as he sits at a table with a sharp, piercing gaze.

On the other hand, when dressed in a doctor’s coat and standing at a podium or walking through the hospital corridors, he radiates the dignity of a leader while also conveying the lonely charisma of a hospital director burdened with immense responsibility.

The newly released stills also raise anticipation for the intense conflict between Boo Seung Kwon, who has upheld the hospital’s order while carrying the weight of loneliness and seemingly punitive responsibility, and Gye Soo Jung, who is determined to tear that order down completely.

The production team commented, “Son Hyun Joo brought Boo Seung Kwon’s desperate sense of responsibility and complex inner world to life through his deeply immersive performance.” They continued, “Viewers will be able to witness the caliber of a true ‘acting master’ through Son Hyun Joo’s captivating performance, which radiates an overwhelming presence in every scene. The intense tension created through his confrontation with Kim Ji Won will also be one of the highlights of ‘Doctor X.’ Please look forward to it.”

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Son Hyun Joo in “Reborn Rookie” below:

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